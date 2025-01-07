Aug 2022 - Present
Antoni Vélez
- @velezcat
- I'm a Marketing Expert, Digital Marketing Expert, & IA thinker. Currently working at SEO Fiable and Diputació de Barcelona.
- Sant Adrià de Besòs - Barcelona
I am a professional with over 16 years of experience in the world of SEO and digital marketing. Founding member of SEO Fiable.
I have been involved in public service for 8 years, being a deputy for Digital Innovation and Integrity in the Barcelona Provincial Council.
I have a wide range of interests, such as newsletters, enthusiasm for AI and digital strategy for small businesses.
Jan 2024 - Present
Diputat d'Innovació Digital i Integritat Institucional, Diputació de Barcelona
Jan 2014 - Oct 2022
Co-Founder, Escurçó 2.0.
Jan 2012 - Dec 2014