Antoni Vélez
  • @velezcat
  • I'm a Marketing Expert, Digital Marketing Expert, & IA thinker. Currently working at SEO Fiable and Diputació de Barcelona.
  • Sant Adrià de Besòs - Barcelona

I am a professional with over 16 years of experience in the world of SEO and digital marketing. Founding member of SEO Fiable.


I have been involved in public service for 8 years, being a deputy for Digital Innovation and Integrity in the Barcelona Provincial Council.


I have a wide range of interests, such as newsletters, enthusiasm for AI and digital strategy for small businesses.

Aug 2022 - Present

Co-founder, SEO Fiable

Jan 2024 - Present

Diputat d'Innovació Digital i Integritat Institucional, Diputació de Barcelona

Jan 2014 - Oct 2022

Co-Founder, Escurçó 2.0.

Jan 2012 - Dec 2014

SEO - web development, Freelance

Companies I've worked with